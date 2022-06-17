NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2022--
iShares today announced its plans to close the following U.S. -listed ETFs on August 25, 2022.
Ticker
Fund Name
AGT
iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF
EMBH
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF
EWJE
iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF
HJPX
iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF
ICOL
iShares MSCI Colombia ETF
IECS
iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF
IEFN
iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF
IEHS
iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF
IEIH
iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF
IEME
iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF
MIDF
iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF
The funds will cease trading and no longer accept creation or redemption orders after market close on August 22, 2022. Proceeds of the liquidation are currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders on August 25, 2022.
As described in the prospectuses, investors will incur management fees until the liquidations are complete. In addition to the management fee, investors who opt to sell will bear the transaction and commissions costs in the secondary market, similar to any other ETF transaction. In both cases, investors may see a capital gain distribution or loss on their investment.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.
About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $3.15 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, andcharges and expenses before investing. This and other information can befound in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summaryprospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com orwww.blackrock.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
Transactions in shares of ETFs may result in brokerage commissions and will generate tax consequences. All regulated investment companies are obliged to distribute portfolio gains to shareholders.
This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.
Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.
The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by, MSCI Inc. or Japan Exchange Group. Neither of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. BlackRock Investments, LLC is not affiliated with the companies listed above.
©2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
