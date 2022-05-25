NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2022--
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.88 per share of common stock, payable June 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2022.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005897/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations
Caroline Rodda
212-810-3442
caroline.rodda@blackrock.comMedia Relations
Brian Beades
212-810-5596
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: BlackRock, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/25/2022 02:46 PM/DISC: 05/25/2022 02:46 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005897/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.