Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced the final close of its energy transition credit fund, Blackstone Green Private Credit Fund III (BGREEN III). BGREEN III closed at its hard cap of $7.1 billion, representing the largest energy transition private credit fund ever raised.
Dwight Scott, Global Head of Blackstone Credit, said: “Blackstone has built a premier platform focused on private credit in the energy transition and infrastructure markets. We are grateful for the trust from our limited partners and look forward to investing in this favorable market environment.”
Robert Horn, Global Head of the Sustainable Resources Group for Blackstone Credit, said: “The energy transition is impacting large sectors of the economy and is resulting in a growing need for efficient private capital. We believe our experience and scale will enable Blackstone Credit to deliver flexible solutions to companies driving this historic transition and generate compelling returns for our investors.”
BGREEN III is managed by Blackstone Credit’s Sustainable Resources Platform, which focuses on providing private credit to the renewable energy, infrastructure, and energy transition marketplace. The Platform has approximately 40 investment professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia and invests across the credit spectrum in investment grade credit, non-investment grade credit, preferred and convertible securities. In 2022, Blackstone announced that it sees an opportunity to invest an estimated $100 billion in energy transition and climate change solutions projects over the next decade across its businesses.
Blackstone Credit
Blackstone Credit is one of the world’s largest credit-focused asset managers. Blackstone’s Credit and Insurance segment has $295 billion in AUM. Blackstone Credit seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients by investing across the entire corporate credit market, from public debt to private loans. Our capital supports a wide range of companies across sectors and geographies, enabling businesses to expand, invest, and navigate changing market environments.
