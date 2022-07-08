DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022--

The "Bladder Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022, Type, Application, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bladder cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $1.98 billion in 2021 to $2.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The market is expected to reach $4.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%.

North America is the largest region in the bladder cancer drugs market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major organizations are investing on the research to utilize nano-technology as a means to deliver drugs into the human body. nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale.

This method of delivery helps doctors to offer a simple and effective way of treating bladder cancer in their patients, due to the fact that the nanoparticles used in the treatment can attack the cancerous cells directly without harming the surrounding cells.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics

3. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Bladder Cancer Drugs

5. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Bladder Cancer Drugs Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation By Type

  • Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
  • Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

6.2. Global Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation By Application

  • Low-Grade Tumors
  • High-Grade Tumors

6.3. Global Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast

  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Others

7. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

9. China Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

10. India Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

11. Japan Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

12. Australia Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

13. Indonesia Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

14. South Korea Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

15. Western Europe Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

16. UK Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

17. Germany Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

18. France Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

19. Eastern Europe Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

20. Russia Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

21. North America Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

22. USA Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

23. South America Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

24. Brazil Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

25. Middle East Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

26. Africa Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

27. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Bladder Cancer Drugs Pipeline Analysis

29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

30. Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Pfizer
  • Celgene Corporation
  • Eli Lilly
  • AstraZeneca
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Sanofi
  • Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Novartis International
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Vault Pharma Inc.
  • Vyriad Inc.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Bayer AG
  • Asieris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
  • Asana BioSciences LLC
  • Array BioPharma Inc.
  • Archivel Farma SL
  • AndroScience Corp.
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Altor BioScience Corp.
  • Alligator Bioscience AB
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsdev9

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005282/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH ONCOLOGY

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 07/08/2022 09:13 AM/DISC: 07/08/2022 09:13 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005282/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you