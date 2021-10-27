NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (“Blade”, NASDAQ: BLDE) will release financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, on Monday, December 20, 2021, before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call the same day at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal and CFO Will Heyburn and will include a question-and-answer session for call participants.
Participants may access the call at 1-877-300-8521, international callers may use 1-412-317-6026, and request to join the Blade Air Mobility earnings call. A live webcast will also be available by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/news-events.
A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until January 3, 2022. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 10161693. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/.
About Blade
Blade is a technology-powered urban air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027006001/en