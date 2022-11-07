SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--
Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that the Company will host a live discussion of its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET. A press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted prior to the discussion on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.blend.com.
A link to the live discussion will be made available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. A replay will also be made available following the discussion at the same website.
About Blend
Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers — from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks — use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit www.blend.com.
