SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--
Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Amir Jafari, head of Finance and Administration, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The discussion will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.
This discussion will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same web address for 90 days following the conference.
About Blend
Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005946/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Bryan Michaleski,ir@blend.comMedia Contact:
Gene Kim,press@blend.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE INTERNET FINANCE BANKING DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY FINTECH
SOURCE: Blend
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/01/2023 04:01 PM/DISC: 06/01/2023 04:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005946/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.