The "Blockchain Identity Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Blockchain Identity Management Market to Reach $53.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Blockchain Identity Management estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 74.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Infrastructure Providers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 74% CAGR and reach US$24.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Application Providers segment is readjusted to a revised 77.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $328.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 70.9% CAGR
The Blockchain Identity Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$328.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 70.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 67.1% and 63.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 50.7% CAGR.
Middleware Providers Segment to Record 70% CAGR
In the global Middleware Providers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 70% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$119.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Blockchain Identity Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AWS
- Bitfury
- Bitnation
- Blockverify
- BTL Group
- Cambridge Blockchain
- Civic Technologies
- Coinfirm
- Evernym
- Existenceid
