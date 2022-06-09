NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2022--
Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is now offering limited-time, seasonal meal kits that will be available throughout the year to help bring special occasions to life. The options will include recipe formats that feature ‘best of the season’ proteins, produce and ingredients for a premium and memorable experience. The new category is launching with a Summer Lobster Box, available to order on June 10 with or without a subscription.
“In a recent company-sponsored survey, approximately 89% of participants stated that they were interested in a seasonal offering to help them celebrate special moments, a particular season or event,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Vice President of Culinary. “While we have offered occasion-based, experiential meal kits in the past, including Thanksgiving, we are excited to feature these limited-time, seasonal meal-kits on an ongoing basis to provide our customers with everything they need to make entertaining easier, with minimal effort.”
Blue Apron’s first-ever Summer Lobster Box is an ode to summer, offering customers a unique and fun way to celebrate with friends and family, whether on vacation or as a weekend activity. The recipes include traditional Maine-style lobster rolls, seasonally-inspired side dishes like a creamy potato salad, buttery corn on the cob and a romaine and Bibb lettuce salad. In addition, the box includes a placemat with lobster trivia, hosting tips and entertaining extras, including a custom basil lemonade cocktail recipe.
“These recipes were designed to be decadent, yet quick to prepare. The pre-cooked lobster saves our customers time in the kitchen by not having to cook it themselves, let it cool, then break down and pick the meat,” continued Adler. “Designed to be ready in 60 minutes, the toasted rolls are filled with lightly dressed lobster, garnished with chives and finished with a squeeze of lemon juice.”
The Summer Lobster Box is available to ship the week of June 27, and will be available all summer long or while supplies last. It can be ordered as a part of a subscription through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app, as well as on the company’s Market, where no subscription is required. Each box includes the following recipes:
- Lobster Rolls with Lemon & Chives
- Creamy Potato Salad with Capers & Pickled Peppers
- Corn on the Cob with Garlic & Herb Butter
- Green Salad with Feta, Tomatoes & Radishes
To learn more about entertaining with the Summer Lobster Box, visit cook.ba/lobsterbox.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.
