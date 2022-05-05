BURLINGTON, Mass. & OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 5, 2022--
Blue Earth Diagnostics, a Bracco company and recognized leader in the development and commercialization of innovative PET radiopharmaceuticals, today announced a late-breaking abstract presentation on 18 F-rhPSMA-7.3 at the upcoming 2022 AUA Annual Meeting (AUA2022), to be held May 13 to 16 in New Orleans, La. 18 F-rhPSMA-7.3 is an investigational Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen-targeted radiohybrid (rh) PET imaging agent. The SPOTLIGHT study ( NCT04186845 ) is a Phase 3, multi-center, single-arm imaging study, conducted in the United States and Europe, to evaluate the safety and diagnostic performance of 18 F-rhPSMA-7.3 PET imaging in men with suspected prostate cancer recurrence based on elevated PSA following prior therapy. Details of the presentation are listed below.
Highlighted Oral Presentation
Friday, May 13, 2022 Morning Plenary Session
Presentation:
Impact of 18 F-rhPSMA-7.3 PET on upstaging of patients with prostate cancer recurrence: results from the prospective, Phase 3, multicenter SPOTLIGHT study
Abstract Number:
Late-Breaking Abstract PLLBA-02
Presenter:
Mark T. Fleming, MD, Virginia Oncology Associates, U.S. Oncology Research, Norfolk, Va., on behalf of the SPOTLIGHT Study Group
Session Title & Times:
Plenary Session 7:30 AM – 11:30 AM CT
Oral Presentation:
11:13 – 11:21 AM CT
Location:
New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Great Hall A
Blue Earth Diagnostics invites participants at AUA2022 to attend the presentation above and to learn more about the Company at Booth 455. For full session details and scientific presentation listings, please see the AUA online program here.
About Radiohybrid Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (rhPSMA)
rhPSMA compounds consist of a radiohybrid (“rh”) Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen-targeted receptor ligand which attaches to and is internalized by prostate cancer cells and they may be radiolabeled with 18 F for PET imaging, or with isotopes such as 177 Lu or 225 Ac for therapeutic use – creating a true theranostic technology. They may play an important role in patient management in the future, and offer the potential for precision medicine for men with prostate cancer. Radiohybrid technology and rhPSMA originated from the Technical University of Munich, Germany. Blue Earth Diagnostics acquired exclusive, worldwide rights to rhPSMA diagnostic imaging technology from Scintomics GmbH in 2018, and therapeutic rights in 2020, and has sublicensed the therapeutic application to its sister company Blue Earth Therapeutics. Blue Earth Diagnostics has completed two Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating the safety and diagnostic performance of 18 F-rhPSMA-7.3 PET imaging in prostate cancer: (“SPOTLIGHT,” NCT04186845 ), in men with recurrent disease and (“LIGHTHOUSE,” NCT04186819 ), in men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer. Currently, rhPSMA compounds are investigational and have not received regulatory approval.
About Blue Earth Diagnostics
Blue Earth Diagnostics, an indirect subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., is a growing international molecular imaging company focused on delivering innovative, well-differentiated diagnostic solutions that inform patient care. Formed in 2014, the Company’s success is driven by its management expertise and supported by a demonstrated track record of rapid development and commercialization of positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals. Blue Earth Diagnostics’ expanding oncology portfolio encompasses a variety of disease states, including prostate cancer and neuro-oncology. Blue Earth Diagnostics is committed to the timely development and commercialization of precision radiopharmaceuticals for potential use in imaging and therapy. For more information, please visit: www.blueearthdiagnostics.com.
About Bracco Imaging
Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions. It offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents to inform clinical management and guide care for cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. In 2019 Bracco Imaging enriched its product portfolio by expanding the range of oncology nuclear imaging solutions in the urology segment and other specialties with the acquisition of Blue Earth Diagnostics. In 2021, Bracco Imaging established Blue Earth Therapeutics as a separate, cutting-edge biotechnology vehicle to develop radiopharmaceutical therapies. Visit: www.braccoimaging.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005758/en/
CONTACT: For Blue Earth Diagnostics (U.S.)
Priscilla Harlan
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(M) (781) 799-7917
priscilla.harlan@blueearthdx.comFor Blue Earth Diagnostics (UK)
Georgina Mowatt
Communications Manager
Tel: +44 (0) 7810 355 912
georgina.mowatt@blueearthdx.comMedia
Sam Brown Inc.
Mike Beyer
(M) (312) 961-2502
KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY HEALTH RADIOLOGY CLINICAL TRIALS RESEARCH SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Blue Earth Diagnostics
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/05/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 05/05/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005758/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.