PATERSON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2021--
Blue Onyx Companies (‘Blue Onyx’), a privately held real estate development, investment and property management firm, today announced the hiring of Tricia Wood as Vice President of Development. Wood joins the firm at a pivotal time as Blue Onyx continues to expand its Northeast portfolio and development pipeline of mixed-use properties, which exceeds $600 million of estimated construction costs.
In this new role, Wood will be responsible for the oversight of strategic processes and objectives for the firm’s development team, the implementation of best practices across the firm’s portfolio, and the identification of new development opportunities to support Blue Onyx’s growth. Wood will be joining the firm’s current executive team led by founder and CEO Levi Kelman.
“As we look to the future of the firm and continue to add large scale multifamily and mixed-use developments to our portfolio, Tricia’s robust and diverse expertise across real estate development, construction, and property management make her the perfect fit to support our strategic growth,” said Levi Kelman. “Throughout our decade-long history, we have established a proven track record of success in the industry, and we look forward to leveraging Tricia’s market knowledge to identify value-add opportunities in high-growth regions throughout New Jersey and the Tri-State area at large.”
Wood, who joins the firm with close to two decades of experience, formerly served as the Director of Development for Roseland Residential Trust, where she maximized project efficiency through the facilitation and execution of technical and constructive administrative processes. Prior, she held the role of Vice President of Development at Mill Creek Residential Trust, where she oversaw the design and construction processes across a portfolio of high-value multifamily residential spaces.
“I was immediately attracted to Blue Onyx’s mission-driven, conscientious approach to development and its keen focus on community building and elevating tenants’ quality of life, which stems from CEO Levi Kelman and is a core pillar of the firm,” said Wood. “I’m proud to have executed extensive work across reputable Class A multifamily and retail development projects throughout my career, and I am eager to apply this experience working alongside Levi and the entire Blue Onyx team to create strong, connected communities.”
Wood joins the Blue Onyx team amidst the company’s strategic repositioning to focus on large-scale projects in untapped regions throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The firm currently has a robust pipeline of note-worthy developments already underway, and continues to pursue ambitious, high-impact projects.
For more information on Blue Onyx Companies, please visit: https://www.blueonyx.com/.
About Blue Onyx Companies
Founded in 2009 by current CEO Levi Kelman, Blue Onyx Companies is a fully-integrated commercial real estate development, construction, leasing, and property management company. Throughout its history, Blue Onyx has proudly established a legacy of success rooted in its unique ability to create enduring value in high-growth regions throughout the New York metropolitan area. With a conscientious approach focused on elevating communities and enhancing the resident experience, Blue Onyx works alongside community stakeholders to develop and manage multifamily and mixed-use properties that enhance quality of life. The firm has leveraged a forward-looking vision, genuine passion for enhancing communities, and cutting-edge technology to establish a proven track record of creating enduring value for all stakeholders, ranging from investors and municipalities to residents.
Blue Onyx’s ability to consistently deliver value has allowed it to quickly establish itself as one of the most active real estate companies in the regional market, with a pipeline of over a half billion dollars in construction, over 1 million square feet under management, and a total asset value of nearly $100 million. For more information please visit: https://www.blueonyx.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005578/en/
CONTACT: MEDIA
Isabella Sarlo, Antenna Group
201-465-8045
isabella.sarlo@antennagroup.com
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY URBAN PLANNING REIT LANDSCAPE INTERIOR DESIGN BUILDING SYSTEMS ARCHITECTURE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Blue Onyx Companies
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/22/2021 04:23 PM/DISC: 12/22/2021 04:23 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005578/en