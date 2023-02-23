CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2023--
Blue Point Capital Partners and its portfolio company, Transtar Holding Company, are pleased to announce the acquisition of Pro Form Products, a manufacturer of refinishing and repair products for automotive, aviation, industrial and marine applications. Based in Ontario, Canada, Pro Form will operate as a subsidiary of Transtar Autobody Technologies, a full-service provider of automotive repair, finish and industrial coating products.
For over 50 years, Pro Form has provided customers across the U.S. and Canada with an extensive product line while focusing on unrelenting reliability and consistent performance. Pro Form’s products play an essential role in the success and growth of its customers’ businesses in the collision repair and refinish provider industry.
“The Pro Form and Transtar teams have immense respect and appreciation for what the other has built, as well as shared culture, values and vision — all of which will benefit the most important parties involved, our customers and team,” said Pro Form leader Jim Speck, who will join the senior leadership team of Transtar Autobody Technologies.
Founded in Cleveland, Ohio, Transtar is a portfolio of automotive aftermarket brands with business units focused on parts distribution, cutting-edge e-commerce software, coatings products and more. Blue Point and Transtar announced their partnership in January 2021.
“Pro Form and Transtar Autobody Technologies are well-paired from a strategic and commercial standpoint,” said Transtar President and CEO Neil Sethi. “This addition to our portfolio of businesses will allow us to enter new end-markets — including industrial and marine — as well as expand the depth and breadth of our product line and provide complementary geographic coverage across the U.S. and Canada. We look forward to combining forces to enhance our capabilities and better serve our customers.”
“M&A is an important component of Transtar’s history and growth strategy, and we are excited to continue to create value with the acquisition of Pro Form,” said Blue Point Partner Brian Castleberry. “Blue Point is committed to providing support and resources to the Transtar leadership team as they strategically expand and create ongoing value for new and returning customers.”
Pro Form Products is a manufacturer of refinishing and repair products for automotive, aviation, industrial and marine applications based in Ontario, Canada. Pro Form is proud to provide customers across the U.S. and Canada with an extensive, high-quality product line backed by the promise of unrelenting reliability and consistent performance.
Transtar Holding Company is an integrated portfolio of brands that provides world-class customer service, distribution and manufacturing of OE and aftermarket automotive products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Transtar uses its robust distribution network throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada to supply products to more than 80 countries.
Blue Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point’s geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. The Firm focuses on opportunities where it can leverage its unique global supply chain, data & digital and human capital capabilities as well as its collective experience, extensive operating resource network and focused add-on acquisition efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.
Note: Certain statements about Blue Point Capital Partners made by portfolio company executives herein are intended to illustrate Blue Point Capital Partners’ business relationship with such persons, including with respect to Blue Point Capital Partners’ facilities as a business partner, rather than Blue Point Capital Partners’ capabilities or expertise with respect to investment advisory services. Portfolio company executives were not compensated in connection with their participation, although they generally receive compensation and investment opportunities in connection with their portfolio company roles, and in certain cases are also owners of portfolio company securities and/or investors in Blue Point Capital Partners-sponsored vehicles.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005053/en/
CONTACT: Blue Point Capital Partners
Megan Kneipp
Managing Director, Business Developmentmkneipp@bluepointcapital.comBrian Castleberry
Partnerbcastleberry@bluepointcapital.comMiddleM Creative (Media Inquiries)
Jan Morris
Vice Presidentjan@middlemcreative.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA NORTH CAROLINA OHIO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AFTERMARKET AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING FINANCE OTHER MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Blue Point Capital Partners
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/23/2023 06:00 AM/DISC: 02/23/2023 06:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005053/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.