Blue Runner Foods today announced that Katie Bautsch, former vice president of operations for the 105-year-old Louisiana canning company, will take the reigns as the first woman president of the state’s only remaining cannery.
Bautsch, who has served as vice president of operations since 2015, succeeds Richard Thomas who led the iconic Blue Runner company for more than 30 years. Blue Runner Foods, the authentic Creole foods manufacturing company, has operated in Louisiana since 1918. Thomas served as president since buying the company in 1993.
“Leading one of Louisiana’s most storied food manufacturing companies is an honor. I’m excited to take Blue Runner to new heights with exciting new product lines and expanding our footprints throughout the United States,” said Bautsch.
Bautsch is a graduate of LSU where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations. Prior to joining Blue Runner, she worked for Cone Communications, a PR firm in Boston, where she worked on accounts including General Mills, Jockey and Barbour. Bautsch started at Blue Runner as Digital Marketing Manager and served as Administrative General Manager.
Blue Runner Foods has a large portfolio of canned and dry beans, Cajun and Creole cooking bases, soups and more. The products are available throughout the state of Louisiana and in select markets from California to Florida. Bautsch plans to expand the culinary offerings as well as the store availability of products. Fore more on Blue Runner Food, https://bluerunnerfoods.com.
