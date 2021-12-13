BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--
Blue Team Holdings, LLC ("BlueTeam"), a nationally recognized leader in restoration, construction, and roofing services for commercial portfolio owners and operators, has acquired Sendero Restoration Services, LLC ("Sendero"), a roofing and general contracting construction company specializing in insurance restoration, roofing and exterior repairs servicing the commercial sector. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sendero specializes in numerous low slope and steep slope roofing systems in keeping with the most current technological innovations. For roof inspections, damage repair, or complete roof replacements, Sendero employs a highly trained team of technicians with over 100 years of combined experience to meet any commercial roofing challenge. Sendero’s operation covers the contiguous United States.
"We are pleased to welcome Sendero to the BlueTeam family. Sendero is an excellent fit for the way we conduct business by prioritizing trusted relationships, responsiveness, thorough communication, and transparent cost-effective solutions for our customers," said Bryan Meklir, BlueTeam's Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition merges well with our existing roofing division and truly establishes the merged companies as a national leader of commercial roofing services. In addition, we believe that Sendero’s expertise will be a great benefit to our existing customers, as well we believe BlueTeam’s other core services will be of great value to Sendero’s customers."
"Aligning Sendero with BlueTeam affords our company the opportunity for greater growth and continued expansion with both our customer base and service offerings," said Vaughan Scott, Sendero’s President. "We're very excited to move forward with BlueTeam as we share the same values, strategic vision and customer-first approach to service,” added Jeremy Daniel, Sendero’s EVP of Sales.
About BlueTeam
BlueTeam, headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, provides restoration, construction and roofing services on a national basis for the nation’s highest level conglomerate portfolios. The Company’s core business is providing cleanup and mitigation work for problems such as fire damage, roof leaks, pipe bursts, mold, aging system failures, and, of course, post-disaster remediation resulting from severe weather. BlueTeam strictly services commercial industry sectors such as hospitality, senior housing, health care, commercial offices, municipal, and institutional markets. The business is geared toward solving property owners’ downtime issues and restoring revenue generating activities in a timely manner. With 27 locations, over 10,000 pieces of equipment, and a national network of first responders, the BlueTeam can respond to catastrophic events rapidly anywhere the US.
BlueTeam prides itself in its ability to perform high-end, sophisticated construction projects as well as perform renovations and capital improvements for the same captive, influential client base.
For more information, please visit the company's website at www.blueteamcorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005685/en/
CONTACT: David Mayer
954.928.3870
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY HOME GOODS RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS
SOURCE: BlueTeam
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/13/2021 10:27 AM/DISC: 12/13/2021 10:27 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005685/en