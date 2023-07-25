SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2023--
bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results and provide a commercial update on Tuesday, August 8 at 8:00 a.m. ET. In addition to providing an overview of the business, the conference call will highlight the Company’s ongoing commercial launches of SKYSONA ® and ZYNTEGLO ® and the market opportunity for lovo-cel.
To access the call via telephone, please register at this link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4fa1d86317c74333813f6827624e43ae to receive a dial in number and unique PIN to access the live conference call.
The live webcast of the call may be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the bluebird website at http://investor.bluebirdbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the bluebird website for 90 days following the event.
About bluebird bio, Inc.
bluebird bio is pursuing curative gene therapies to give patients and their families more bluebird days.
With a dedicated focus on severe genetic diseases, bluebird has industry-leading programs for sickle cell disease, β-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and is advancing research to apply new technologies to these and other diseases. We custom design each of our therapies to address the underlying cause of disease and have developed in-depth and effective analytical methods to understand the safety of our lentiviral vector technologies and drive the field of gene therapy forward.
Founded in 2010, bluebird has the largest and deepest ex-vivo gene therapy data set in the world—setting the standard for the industry. Today, bluebird continues to forge new paths, combining our real-world experience with a deep commitment to patient communities and a people-centric culture that attracts and grows a diverse flock of dedicated birds.
bluebird bio, ZYNTEGLO and SKYSONA are registered trademarks of bluebird bio, Inc. All rights reserved.
