Bluebird Network, a communications infrastructure provider and operator of two data centers and more than 11,000 miles of fiber, is thrilled to receive a Visionary Spotlight Award from ChannelVision Magazine for the third consecutive year. The award in the “Rural and Underserved Connectivity” category recognizes Bluebird’s efforts to offer reliable and secure connectivity to underserved communities throughout the Midwestern United States.
Bluebird’s mission to bridge the digital divide and deliver communities access to robust connectivity solutions continues to pick up speed throughout the region by providing affordable fiber-based services, cutting-edge data center offerings, cloud connectivity and ongoing network expansion.
Bluebird Network has accelerated its creative network engineering to keep pace with the increased digital demand to provide and strengthen connectivity across its 11-state footprint. Over the past year, Bluebird has built toward this goal by adding more than 520 new fiber route miles to their network focused on supporting growing businesses in the region.
They recently received two federal grants to support their expanding fiber network through Missouri and Oklahoma as part of the “Internet For All Initiative.” This funding enables Bluebird to build more than 493 new fiber route miles throughout underserved communities in the Midwest in the next three to five years.
“Bluebird Network is unflinching in our goal to provide connectivity to all in the Midwest, regardless of circumstance,” says CEO of Bluebird, Michael Morey. “This award reflects our commitment to providing affordable and dependable connectivity options, which in turn help grow businesses and improve economic opportunities for communities in the Midwest. We are thrilled and heartened that ChannelVision supports us in our endeavor and recognizes the steps we have taken.”
Bluebird continues to expand its network into new and underserved communities, delivering fast, high-quality fiber-based internet, dark fiber, cloud connectivity and transport service options. By providing the connectivity solutions growing businesses require, communities benefit through increased career opportunities and intermarket connectivity, as well as support for government and emergency response entities.
Bluebird Network is committed to upholding the tenets of this award and continues to expand and densify its digital footprint throughout the Midwest.
