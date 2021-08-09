CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Monday reported a loss of $241.7 million in its second quarter.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.58 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.26 per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.6 million.
Bluebird shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 61% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLUE