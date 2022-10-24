BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022--
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (the “Company”), announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, in a press release to be issued prior to market open on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
About Bluegreen Vacations:
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,200 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.
CONTACT: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Contact Info:
Investor Relations: Leo Hinkley, Managing Director, Investor Relations Officer
Telephone: 954-399-7193
Email:Leo.Hinkley@BVHcorp.com
