BlueStar Telehealth, a service-disabled-veteran-owned business providing in-home population health solutions to FQHC, Hospitals, and Payers, and Smart Meter, the leading supplier of Remote Patient Monitoring (“RPM”) solutions to a nationwide network of Smart Partners ™, today announced continued success helping patients manage their blood pressure. As part of an 18-week Remote Patient Monitoring program, 42% of the 524 FQHC patients with AHA Stage II Hypertension had their Hypertension “controlled” within 10 weeks, with an average drop in Systolic Blood Pressure of 16 mmHG.
FQHCs in Maine, California, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana received HRSA grants and engaged BlueStar Telehealth to provide the hardware, software, logistics, and nurse monitoring to implement the RPM program for their patients. BlueStar enrolled patients, shipped equipment, and monitored the patient populations over the 18-week period. Of approximately 2000 patients in the program, 524 had “uncontrolled” hypertension, as defined by the CDC. All of the patients who participated in the program were provided a cellular-connected iBloodPressure® monitoring device from Smart Meter to help monitor their blood pressure at home.
“At the time of program enrollment, 100% of the 524 patients were classified as having AHA Stage II (uncontrolled) Hypertension,” said Dr. Michael Rolli, Chief Medical Officer of BlueStar Telehealth. “Within 10 weeks, only 58% of those in the program remained classified as having 'uncontrolled' Hypertension. Part of the success is attributed to the ease of use by patients to take their vital signs using the cellular-enabled blood pressure monitors by Smart Meter.”
The program included additional findings that demonstrated improvement in the remaining 304 patients with “uncontrolled” Hypertension. In this group, the mean Systolic BP dropped from 153 to 137 mmHg and the mean Diastolic BP dropped from 96 to 87 mmHg within 10 weeks
“We are so pleased that BlueStar Telehealth continues to have tremendous success in their mission to improve the management of health care,” said Bill Bassett, Chief Marketing Officer at Smart Meter. “The BlueStar Telehealth program is a blueprint on how to improve the health of the 100 million Americans with Hypertension.”
The in-home Remote Patient Monitoring Program (RPM) managed by BlueStar is funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) via grants to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC). The program uses RPM to help patients manage hypertension to reduce the likelihood of strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular events.
The proprietary cellular-enabled devices delivering reliable secure testing data using the only Private Data Network for RPM by Smart Meter will ensure the achievement of project goals. Healthcare organizations can trust that the patient-generated health data from Smart Meter’s device and data ecosystem is securely delivered in real-time without the data security and HIPAA issues that may be prevalent in other RPM devices that use the public internet for data transmission. Healthcare organizations can more easily support their patient’s disease management programs with the easiest-to-use home-based monitoring devices. The ease of use supports improved patient adherence to care plan instructions leading to improved outcomes and higher patient satisfaction.
About BlueStar Telehealth
BlueStar Telehealth is a service-disabled-veteran-owned business providing in-home population health solutions to FQHC, Hospitals, and Payers, including RPM, Chronic Care Management (CCM), Transitional Care Management, and Maternal Health Solutions. Serving thousands of patients across the country, BlueStar has been engaged by several FQHCs to provide full-service RPM and CCM solutions under the HRSA grants.
About Smart Meter, LLC
Smart Meter is the number one supplier of Remote Patient Monitoring (“RPM”) solutions to a nationwide network of Smart Partners ™ who are transforming patient care. Millions of vital health data readings are reliably delivered across our platform enabling Smart Partners to provide real-time, better-informed health care. Our proprietary, patient-friendly, cellular, FDA-registered monitoring devices are connected to an exclusive AT&T 4/5G IPSec private network to ensure an engaging patient experience for improved adherence. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com
