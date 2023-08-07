NEW YORK & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2023--
BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a unit of Europe’s leading bank BNP Paribas, today announced the appointment of Matt O’Connor as Head of its new Miami office as well as Annabella Espina the Chief Operating Officer (COO).
José Placido, Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas USA and CIB Americas, said: “We welcome Matt and Annabella to these new roles and look forward to the official opening of our Miami office later this year. Since our announcement in January of launching this office, we’ve put every effort towards achieving today’s milestone to further expand our Global Markets franchise in the Americas, with more to come.”
John Gallo, Head of Global Markets Americas and Global Head of Institutional Client Group at BNP Paribas, said: “We’re excited to share the news that we have finalized the selection for the Miami office management and that these are the first of many significant hires in this important new chapter for our business. The new office is consistent with our strategy of being close to the clients we serve and will be an important office for our Global Markets business. I am confident Matt, Annabella, and our office will be very successful.”
Matt O’Connor is currently Managing Director, Global Macro Institutional Sales at BNP Paribas in New York. He joined the bank in 2014 and has over 20 years of experience in financial markets. Prior to BNP Paribas, he was Head of Commodity Investor Sales at Deutsche Bank and held various positions with Lehman Brothers.
Annabella Espina is currently the CFO of CIB Mexico and has been with BNP Paribas for over 17 years. She has held several senior positions within the Bank in Paris, New York and Mexico City, including Chief of Staff for Finance and Tax and Head of Financial Management and Corporate Development for CIB Americas.
BNP Paribas Securities Corp.’s Miami office will open the Fourth Quarter 2023 and support the continued growth of its Global Markets business in the US, amongst others, and the increasing number of clients with a foothold in South Florida. The new office is located at 801 Brickell Avenue in Miami’s financial hub and will focus on credit, equities, and macro products. BNP Paribas Securities Corp.’s Miami campus is also the latest example of the firm’s efforts to create best-in-class platforms and products for its local Miami-area clients.
