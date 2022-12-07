NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022--
BNP Paribas, Europe’s leading financial institution, announces today the appointment of several senior executives to its Global Markets Americas division. The appointments demonstrate the bank’s commitment to the Americas region and ambition to grow its Global Equities, Global Credit and Global Macro franchises.
Kunal Maini is appointed Co-Head of Global Macro - Americas. He will support the bank’s effort to strengthen its client-centric Global Macro business featuring a state-of-the-art digital offering and expertise across Rates, FX and Commodities. In addition, he will be responsible for globalizing our US Rates franchise by developing stronger client connectivity and product innovation.
Mr. Maini has deep experience in the global macro space, with 16 years of experience in New York and five in Tokyo. He joins BNP Paribas from Morgan Stanley, where he was Global Head of Government Bond, Inflation and E-Trading.
John Hanisch is appointed Co-Head of Secondary Credit Americas and Global Head of Securitized Products Trading. As a member of the management team overseeing the Americas credit platform, Mr. Hanisch will support the continued development of the bank’s secondary credit franchise in the region and he will direct the Securitized Products Trading franchise globally.
Mr. Hanisch joins BNP Paribas following two years on the buy-side at Hayfin Capital Management prior to which he was at Deutsche Bank for 12 years, most recently as Global Head of Securitized Products Trading.
Charlie Shah is appointed Head of IG & CDS Trading Americas, and Bo Bazylevsky is appointed Head of LatAm Flow Credit Trading. Both appointments will also support the bank’s ambition to expand its broader credit franchise in the region.
Mr. Shah has over 20 years of industry experience, most recently at RBC where he ran the US Investment Grade Trading Business. He will focus on delivering a full IG product suite across cash and derivatives to the bank’s clients.
Mr. Bazylevsky joins BNP Paribas from Stifel where he was Head of Emerging Markets. He brings over 20 years of trading experience in emerging markets fixed income and has worked at institutions like JP Morgan, Bank of America- Merrill Lynch and Bear Stearns.
Michael Rietbrock is appointed Head of Research within the bank’s Global Equities business. He will support the development of BNP Paribas Exane as a leading provider of equity research in the US. Mr. Rietbrock will help scale up Equity Research and Cash Execution in the US. These efforts, along with the bank’s strengths in prime services and equity derivatives across regions, will allow for increased strategic dialogue with clients across the bank’s Global Markets Americas division.
Mr. Rietbrock has over 30 years of experience in the equity research space. First, he performed as a top-ranked analyst, and subsequently as a research manager at Bank of America, Nomura and MoffettNathanson, LLC.
Robert McDonald is appointed Head of Strategic Equity Solutions and Equity-Linked Origination and Nadim Siddique is appointed Head of Strategic Equity Derivatives Trading within the bank’s Global Equities business. Strategic Equity Solutions and Equity-Linked Origination are key pillars of growth within Global Equities and Corporate Sales in Global Markets. As partners across sales and trading, Mr. McDonald and Mr. Siddique will structure and execute convertible transactions and equity derivative solutions, including share buyback programs, hedging and monetizing positions through margin loans, variable pre-paid forwards, and other innovative structures.
Mr. McDonald has worked in the equity capital markets and equity corporate derivatives space since 2008. Previously, he performed senior leadership roles at Mizuho, Credit Suisse and Nomura in both New York and London.
Mr. Siddique has 25 years of experience leading equity derivatives trading teams within both the sell- and buy-side institutions. Prior to joining BNP Paribas, he performed senior leadership roles at CIBC World Markets Group, Citadel, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan.
John Gallo, Head of Global Markets Americas at BNP Paribas, said: “There is an enormous opportunity to develop our client relationships in the Americas, not only across our Global Markets platform, but also across our entire Corporate and Institutional Banking division. We are proud to welcome our new colleagues who represent our commitment to strengthen our client offering and our ambition to be the leading European bank globally.”
BNP Paribas has been present in the Americas for more than a century. It provides capital markets, securities services, financing, treasury and advisory solutions to corporates and institutional investors. As part of the bank’s Corporate and Institutional Banking division, the bank’s Global Markets Americas platform offers consistent client service and innovative solutions for investment, hedging and financing opportunities across asset classes and geographies, and research and market intelligence to help clients make strategic decisions. Global Markets Americas is a strongly integrated, digitally advanced platform including Global Equities, Global Credit and Global Macro business lines.
BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has more than 190,000 employees, including nearly 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Retail Banking for the Group’s retail-banking networks and several specialized businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance.
In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe as well as via a large network in the western part of the United States. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.
BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.
