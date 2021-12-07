BNPL Pioneer Zip Appoints Former Deliveroo AU CEO Levi Aron as Chief Growth Officer in the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Global digital payments innovator Zip Co Limited (ASX: Z1P), formerly operating in the U.S. as Quadpay, today announced the appointment of Levi Aron as its chief growth officer, effective immediately, for the U.S. market. With over 20 years of experience in senior and executive roles, Aron brings stalwart people-first leadership and a commitment to innovation that will accelerate Zip’s growth strategy, further advancing the company’s position in the BNPL space. Aron will head up Zip’s corporate strategy, sales excellence, and new digital market-driven innovation initiatives.
“Levi is a proven, entrepreneurial leader who will help drive our growth strategy and deliver exceptional value for our consumers, merchant partners, and shareholders,” said Zip U.S. Co-CEO Adam Ezra. “He brings demonstrated expertise that will further strengthen Zip’s leadership position within the burgeoning BNPL category in the U.S. market.”
Over the past two decades, Aron has held senior roles at some of the fastest-growing companies in the world. Most recently, Aron was the chief revenue officer for New York-based SevenRooms. He drove the short and long-term strategic direction and critical revenue-driving initiatives for the company, including new market opportunities to expand TAM and increase market share, scaling its operations in the U.S. and globally. Before that, Aron served as the Australian CEO and country manager for Amazon-backed Deliveroo (LSE: ROO), a London-based food delivery startup, which raised over $1.7 billion in funding and went public earlier this year. During his tenure, Aron built every business department from the ground up, rapidly scaling the success across the region.
“I am excited to be part of the global success story of Zip,” said Aron. “As we enter 2022, I look forward to driving Zip’s mission to be the first payment choice, everywhere and every day, by delivering innovations that put our customers and merchants first.”
Aron’s appointment rounds out the Zip leadership team, which recently added Chief Marketing Officer Jinal Shah and Global Chief Technology Officer Ahu Chhapgar. Following a year of rapid expansion, Zip now has a presence in 13 countries and serves more than 8 million customers, who can pay for their purchases in installments. Zip works with over 55,000 merchants worldwide, allowing them to offer flexible payment terms to consumers and driving traffic to merchants’ businesses through its channels.
Zip Co Limited (Z1P: ASX) or (“Zip”) is a leading global financial services company, offering innovative, people-centered products that bring customers and merchants together. On a mission to be the first payment choice everywhere and every day, Zip offers point-of-sale credit and digital payment services in 13 markets around the world, including through strategic investments, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants. One of the fastest-growing BNPL companies globally, Zip has a presence in Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, India, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, the United Kingdom, and the USA. Zip provides fair, flexible and transparent payments options to individual consumers and SMBs, helping them to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses. Zip is committed to responsible lending and also owns Pocketbook, a leading financial management tool. Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip now employs over 1000 Zipsters worldwide. For more information, visit: www.zip.co/us
