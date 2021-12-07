BNPL Pioneer Zip Appoints Former Deliveroo AU CEO Levi Aron as Chief Growth Officer in the U.S.

Global digital payments innovator Zip Co Limited (ASX: Z1P), formerly operating in the U.S. as Quadpay, today announced the appointment of Levi Aron as its chief growth officer, effective immediately, for the U.S. market. With over 20 years of experience in senior and executive roles, Aron brings stalwart people-first leadership and a commitment to innovation that will accelerate Zip’s growth strategy, further advancing the company’s position in the BNPL space. Aron will head up Zip’s corporate strategy, sales excellence, and new digital market-driven innovation initiatives.