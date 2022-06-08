BNSF Railway Advances Track Efficiency Improvements in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--
At its meeting last week, the San Bernardino City Council voted to certify the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for BNSF’s proposed gap closure project designed to expedite the flow of trains in and out of its existing San Bernardino Intermodal Facility. The project will improve the facility’s efficiency, with approximately 4.3 miles of new fourth main track in two segments along the current BNSF corridor from the BNSF overpass at State Street/University Parkway to its intermodal facility.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608006130/en/
BNSF Railway News Release Image (Photo: Business Wire)
The project will enhance goods movement for this critical BNSF east-west route that connects the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with the rest of the nation.
“We’re pleased that this project is moving forward, as it reflects our continued commitment to improve efficiency for our customers, while providing important benefits to the local community,” noted Tom Williams, Group Vice President - Consumer Products Business Group.
By eliminating track bottlenecks that forced trains to wait to enter BNSF’s facility, train idling will be reduced by 43%, with commensurate noise and air quality improvements. BNSF is also investing in new and enhanced roadways with new sidewalks and lighting, as well as stormwater, drainage and other improvements that exceed what is required.
Earlier this year, BNSF announced a $3.55 billion 2022 capital investment plan, of which $283 million is allocated to California. This project is part of that commitment and now moves into final design/engineering, with construction expected to be complete by 2024.
About BNSF
BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and also operates in three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food and beverages. BNSF’s shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced, and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608006130/en/
CONTACT: Lena Kent
General Director, Public Affairs
(909) 386-4140
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRUCKING RAIL TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: BNSF Railway
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/08/2022 04:02 PM/DISC: 06/08/2022 04:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608006130/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.