BNSF Railway Announces 2022 Economic Development Results

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--
BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) today reported investments from customers served by the freight rail provider in 2022 that totaled more than $1.6 billion. Large investments from supply chain partners and customers including The Northwest Seaport Alliance, ABDW Logistics, Holly Frontier and GAF Materials contributed to the sum. As a result of customer investments, BNSF projects supported the creation of more than 3,200 new jobs in local communities. This marks the 12th consecutive year that BNSF customers and local economic development organizations have invested more than $1 billion in a calendar year for new or expanded facilities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005421/en/
Northwest Seaport Alliance at Terminal 5 in Seattle, Washington (Photo: Business Wire)
“At BNSF, we listen to our customers to create customizable rail development solutions that can be big or small in scope,” said Chris Danos, assistant vice president, economic development. “We can also help streamline logistics costs while creating sustainable solutions that can minimize a customer’s carbon footprint.”
In 2022, new developments supported a wide variety of commodities including consumer, agricultural and industrial products in communities across the BNSF network. Highlights of supply chain solutions BNSF helped its customers achieve in 2022 include:
- The Northwest Seaport Alliance – In Seattle, Washington, the NWSA has invested more than a half-billion dollars alongside its partners to modernize Terminal 5 with improvements to the dock, berths, on-dock rail, yard, and electrical systems. Re-opened at the beginning of 2022, this investment is attracting larger container ships with increased import and export cargo, as well as helping to create 2,400 jobs in the Puget Sound region.
- ABDW Logistics – With a $100,000 investment, ABDW has leased a track near Galesburg, Illinois to accommodate additional transloading opportunities at that location. This investment towards growth has created five additional jobs.
- Holly Frontier – With a $350 million investment, HF Sinclair added 43,935 feet of track and a new facility south of their existing refinery in Artesia, New Mexico for manifest inbound feedstock and outbound renewable diesel. With this expansion, 57 jobs were created.
- GAF Materials – GAF Materials invested $40 million to expand track and warehouse capacity at their existing Gainesville, Texas facility to accommodate future growth and improve rail throughput and efficiency. This expansion helped to create six additional jobs.
For more information on establishing a new or expanded rail-served facility, visit bnsf.com/rail/development.
About BNSF Railway
BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and also operates in three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food and beverages. BNSF’s shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced, and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005421/en/
CONTACT: Lena Kent
General Director, Public Affairs
(909) 386-4140
KEYWORD: TEXAS WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT RAIL
SOURCE: BNSF Railway Company
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/14/2023 11:30 AM/DISC: 02/14/2023 11:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005421/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.