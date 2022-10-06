The body found on the bank of an Eastern Kentucky creek Saturday has been identified as a Breathitt County woman who went missing during historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky earlier this year, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson has confirmed.
Nancy Cundiff, 29, went missing during the flooding in late July. Her body was discovered near Troublesome Creek over the weekend but wasn’t immediately identified. Epperson previously told the Herald-Leader there was “a good possibility” that the body belonged to one of the county’s missing persons, but it could take anywhere from days to months to confirm the identity.
Cundiff was one of two women who went missing during the floods in Breathitt County. The other was Nancy Baker, 60, who remains missing.
Cundiff and Baker lived in the area of Lower River Caney Road. Cundiff lived in the Clayhole community with her adoptive mother, who died in the flooding.
“The water overcame them in the house so quickly they just couldn’t react and it swept both of them away, house and all,” Epperson previously said about the Cundiff household.
Baker lived in the Lost Creek community. She is described as white, 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighing approximately 215 pounds.
Cundiff was one of dozens to die in the flooding that occurred earlier this year.
