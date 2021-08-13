LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — The body of a man who fell from a boat into Lake Winnipesaukee's Paugus Bay was recovered Friday, authorities said.

WMUR-TV reports authorities said Stephen Brown, 48, of Meredith, slipped and fell off a boat on Thursday. He did not resurface.

A search was conducted for a few hours and resumed Friday morning.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game's underwater search team found the body using side-scan sonar technology, which is used to create an image of large areas of the seafloor.

