WASHINGTON — Body camera footage shows sheriff’s deputies face plant and handcuff Amarillo Rep. Ronny Jackson after he squabbled with a state trooper at a West Texas rodeo.
It shows the two-term Republican congressman — a former White House physician and retired rear admiral — trying to help a teenage girl who’d suffered a seizure, then getting irate and unleashing a torrent of profanity when the trooper asked him to step back to let paramedics take over.
The Department of Public Safety released the 31-minute video Monday in response to an open records request about the July 29 event in White Deer, a small Panhandle town.
“You are a f---ing full-on dick,” Jackson, hands cuffed behind his back, shouts at Trooper Cade Young in a confrontation caught on the trooper’s body cam.
Jackson posted Monday night on X, formerly called Twitter, that “I’m glad the video is out. It shows the incompetence of the authorities and their complete disregard for the young girl in distress.”
He needled the Carson County sheriff — whose incident report quoted Jackson vowing to “bury” him in the next election over his treatment that night.
Jackson added that: “I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset and speaking my mind considering the circumstances. If I had to do it again, I would still step up and act in a life-threatening situation. I will ALWAYS help someone in need. I WILL NOT apologize for that.”
Jackson aides had previously accused officers of mishandling the situation and preventing Jackson from using his medical training to help in an emergency.
On the video, the congressman shouted repeatedly that no one told him to get back before officers began to physically restrain him.
“I did ask you to get back. And you did not get back,” the trooper is heard saying. Referring to the two deputies who briefly cuffed Jackson, he added, “Everybody here asked you to get back.”
“You better recalculate motherf---er” Jackson responded, vowing to call Gov. Greg Abbott to complain about his treatment.
The girl had dropped out of barrel racing competition the previous day due to anemia – a shortage of red blood cells that carry oxygen – and had spent Friday night in the hospital, according to the Pampa News. Doctors subsequently confirmed that anemia also caused her seizure on Saturday night, when she was attending the rodeo as a spectator – not low blood sugar, as Jackson told officers.
Elected in 2020 with support from Donald Trump, Jackson’s reputation as a hothead and occasional heavy drinker helped torpedo his nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2018.
His vast U.S. House district stretches from Denton to the Panhandle. White Deer is 40 miles northeast of Amarillo.
After Jackson got in his car, the trooper and deputies rehashed what happened.
“He was pushing us to get past to you. So, that’s whenever he got cuffed,” said Sheriff’s Deputy China Alexander.
Long stretches of the body cam video have no sound, and some of the dialogue is hard to make out over the din of the rodeo. There are several interactions between officers and Jackson, though.
“The doctor raised his voice claiming he was a doctor and would not listen to my command. I raised my voice in return and directed him to get back. The doctor then became agitated and stated he would F me up,” the trooper wrote in an incident report released by DPS with the video.
“I believe Ronnie Jackson had been drinking due to his belligerent actions,” the trooper wrote, misspelling the congressman’s first name.
The day after the incident, and again Friday night, Jackson’s office maintained he had not been drinking, and accused officers of mishandling the situation.
Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry’s incident report, released Friday under a separate open records request, portrays Jackson as belligerent and uncooperative.
It recounts Jackson’s threat to beat a state trooper and another threat not audible on the trooper’s body cam footage: He said he would “bury” the sheriff in the next election.
Alexander reported hearing Trooper Young tell Jackson to back away from the girl when paramedics arrived.
The video shows Jackson reluctantly standing up and moving away from the girl. The two deputies — Alexander and Deputy Colton Daniels — put themselves between the trooper and Jackson, who quickly “had become irate and was screaming obscenities,” Alexander wrote.
The video supports that description.
Alexander recounted that Jackson threatened the trooper, screaming “I’m going to beat that motherf---er’s ass.”
Daniels’ recollection in his written account was nearly identical, except the threat was to “whoop” the trooper rather than “beat” him.
“I told Jackson not to make threats,” Alexander wrote in her report, but “Jackson was adamant on getting to Trooper Young.”
The video shows the congressman pushing past the deputies. They’re on either side of him.
“Deputy Daniels and I used Jackson’s momentum to take him down to the ground,” Alexander wrote.
The video shows that takedown.
With Alexander on his back, Daniels pulled out handcuffs.
“Everybody here asked you to get back,” the trooper is heard telling Jackson minutes later in the parking lot, after the cuffs had been removed.
“I’m gonna call the governor tomorrow,” the congressman said in the parking lot, calling the situation “ridiculous” and swearing again.
Chief Deputy Sheriff JC Blackburn, in his written account, reported that during the parking lot conversation, “I physically had to hold Congressman Jackson back from going towards Trooper Young.”
Footage from the trooper’s body cam and dashboard camera confirm that account, showing Blackburn putting himself between Jackson and the trooper.
Blackburn also said he’d witnessed Jackson drinking alcohol backstage earlier in the evening.
“I know you’re a big deal,” the trooper tells Jackson at one point.
Jackson emphasized that he is a physician. “I’m an ER doctor. I’m a board certified emergency medicine physician,” he said.
The two then argued about the cause of the girl’s seizure.
Medics stopped Jackson and two relatives of the girl who said they were nurses from giving her a piece of gum as treatment to address low blood sugar, which Jackson said was the most likely culprit.
“No, she was anemic,” the trooper told Jackson.
“You don’t know that. You didn’t do a CBC on her,” Jackson responded, referring to a diagnostic blood test. Swearing again, he said, “I ...went to four years of medical school.”
On Tuesday, DPS spokesman Travis Considine said the trooper knew about the anemia because friends of the girl told him that as the incident unfolded.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.