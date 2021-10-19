Boingo and the San Diego Padres Team Up to Expand Wireless Coverage at Petco Park

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021--
Boingo Wireless, a leading distributed antenna system (DAS), Wi-Fi and private network provider, has teamed up with the San Diego Padres to improve wireless connectivity at Petco Park. Driving digital transformation and operational continuity for the stadium, Boingo has launched a private network to reliably power mobile applications and make the fan experience more convenient. The 5G-ready network expands wireless coverage to Gallagher Square, a community gathering space inside Petco Park, and will be used by staff to process cash-free payments, contactless concessions and mobile ticketing.
“Professional sports teams are prioritizing next generation connectivity to elevate gameday experiences and overcome operational hurdles,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “Our private network solutions give stadiums like Petco Park seamless and secure wireless coverage to connect mobile operations and bring the fan experience into the 5G era. Boingo is thrilled to add the Padres to our roster and do our part to enable a fully connected ballpark.”
Stadiums and other large venues can leverage Boingo Private Networks to move operational traffic off public networks to connect more devices and reduce congestion. Venues have direct control over the network’s wireless coverage, location, quality and security with dedicated bandwidth that is closed off from outside traffic. The networks offer rich data insights and are designed to facilitate use cases such as new health and safety protocols, touchless engagement, security operations, prepay parking and more.
Boingo’s network at Petco Park leverages Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum and operates alongside the stadium’s public network.
“On gameday, the Padres have over 1,000 staffers running Petco Park,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. “To keep mobile operations running smoothly, we desired a standalone, closed network. Boingo checked every box. Their private network enables us to place cellular coverage exactly where we need it—in Gallagher Square—and cater to our mobile fanbase. This flexibility combined with data insights and security gives our organization a powerful wireless tool to deliver the great experience Padres fans expect.”
Configured for interoperability, unified management and install ease, Boingo Private Networks can be implemented with 5G, LTE, CBRS and Wi-Fi 6 technologies and deployed alongside public neutral host DAS and Wi-Fi networks.
At Mobile World Congress Los Angeles 2021, Greupner and Finley will deliver a keynote on Petco Park’s private network launch and the impact of 5G technologies in sports and entertainment. Taking place on Wednesday, October 27 at 10 a.m. PT, the keynote will also feature Gillian Zucker, president of business operations for the L.A. Clippers. To register for the in-person event or for more information, visit mwclosangeles.com.
About Boingo Wireless
Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. We design, build and manage converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.
