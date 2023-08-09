Boingo Wireless CEO Mike Finley Recognized on New York Transportation Power 100 List

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2023--
Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of cellular distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private 5G networks, announced that its CEO Mike Finley has been named to City & StateNew York ’s 2023 Transportation Power 100 list. The list is an annual ranking of the top 100 leaders dedicated to enhancing the state’s transportation systems. Finley earns the Transportation Power 100 honor for the second year in row, recognized for Boingo’s commitment to building a better New York through world-class wireless infrastructure.
Partnering with the MTA, PANYNJ and LIRR, Boingo’s cellular and Wi-Fi networks connect New York’s airports and transit hubs, including Grand Central Madison, JFK, LGA, World Trade Center Oculus, Port Authority Bus Terminal, the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels and more. The company is an expert in deploying intricate wireless solutions, managing Wi-Fi and neutral carrier cellular networks to reliably connect digital use cases including mobile tickets, cashless payments, text messaging, streaming and operational equipment including digital signage and security cameras.
“It’s an honor for Boingo to be acknowledged on this list for our dedication to providing reliable, seamless and secure wireless connectivity to New York,” said Finley. “Boingo’s fully managed 5G and Wi-Fi networks enhance the way people move, connect and experience the city and state’s airports and transit hubs, directly contributing to the positive reputation of the region’s transportation systems. New York is leading the way in smart infrastructure development and Boingo is proud to support these efforts with award-winning connectivity solutions.”
Finley is also a member of the Regional Plan Association (RPA) Board of Directors, focused on improving the economic health of the NY-NJ-CT tri-state area and quality of life for its citizens. In his role, Finley will help drive the connectivity improvements needed to create a seamless, reliable transit experience for all residents and visitors.
