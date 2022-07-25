BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--
Boise Cascade Company ("Boise Cascade," the "Company," "we," "our") (NYSE: BCC) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Coastal Plywood Company and its manufacturing operations in Havana, Florida, and Chapman, Alabama.
"We're very pleased to welcome these new associates to the Boise Cascade team," said Nate Jorgensen, CEO. "We look forward to serving our customers with this expanded capacity."
About Boise Cascade
Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005471/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact
Kelly Hibbs
Office 208-384-3638
Media Contact
Lisa Tschampl
Office 208-384-6552
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ALABAMA IDAHO FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY NATURAL RESOURCES BUILDING SYSTEMS OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY FOREST PRODUCTS RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Boise Cascade Company
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/25/2022 08:11 AM/DISC: 07/25/2022 08:12 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005471/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.