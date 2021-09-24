Bojangles Raises Over $818K for Folds of Honor, Awarding 163 Academic Scholarships to Families of Fallen or Disabled Service Members

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021--
In May, Bojangles created a Camo Big Bo Box in honor of Military Appreciation Month and pledged $1 from every box sold to Folds of Honor, a not-for-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members, with a goal to raise $750,000. The campaign was wildly successful and took the community by storm, ultimately raising $818,500 for the cause.
“We knew fans would love the camo-themed print and the cause behind it, but we were still blown away by how our franchisees and the community wrapped their arms around this campaign and came together to help Bojangles support Folds of Honor,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles chief brand and marketing officer.
The money raised translates into 163 educational scholarships to be awarded this year, including K-12 tutoring or private school tuition as well as enrollment at two- or four-year colleges, trade or technical schools.
“We are so grateful to Bojangles, the company’s employees and its valued customers,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “The money raised during this campaign is truly life-changing. We thank Bojangles for its commitment to education and to the military families that we serve.”
The two organizations gathered on Sept. 23, for a formal check presentation at the Bojangles on West Trade Street in Charlotte. They were joined by two Folds of Honor scholarship recipients.
Throughout its 44-year history, Bojangles has demonstrated a commitment to the communities it serves through ongoing support of charitable, nonprofit and community organizations. In addition to the many community activities supported locally by franchisees, the company is focusing its efforts on three community relations pillars – literacy, military appreciation and community.
Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 35,000 academic scholarships totaling $160 million. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. Bojangles hopes to continue its partnership with Folds of Honor and achieve big things together.
In addition to military efforts, Bojangles is also committed to its community pillar of literacy. This year, the brand has donated Big Bo Boxes full of books to the District Teachers of the Year in both North and South Carolina. It has also awarded financial gifts to the NC and SC Teachers of the Year.
