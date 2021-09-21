Bolster Expands Leadership Team with New Vice President of Finance Jenny Kwon

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021--
Bolster, a deep learning-powered, next generation fraud prevention company, today announced the appointment of Jenny Kwon as vice president of finance and operations. Kwon has extensive leadership experience helping companies scale their operations to support explosive growth. At Bolster, she will head the finance and operations functions, and provide strategic insights to support the company’s rapid growth, while achieving strategic and financial objectives.
“Jenny is a proven leader with deep experience in scaling companies to attain predictable growth with operational rigor,” stated Abhishek Dubey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Bolster. “We are extremely fortunate to have Jenny join the team, and her vast experience in every aspect of finance and operations will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth.”
Prior to Bolster, Kwon was the senior director of finance at Skybox Security, where she joined as an early employee and was involved in nearly every aspect of the finance and operations functions. She was instrumental in developing financial controls and processes to help Skybox Security grow rapidly without sacrificing financial discipline. Kwon also played a pivotal role in helping the company raise $300 million in capital.
“It’s an exciting time to join a company that is experiencing such impressive market traction and growth,” said Jenny Kwon, vice president of finance and operations at Bolster. “I look forward to helping Bolster accelerate its growth and expand its operations, while maintaining a culture that values accountability and performance.”
As companies have accelerated their digital presence, online fraud activity is also growing at an extraordinary rate, making it increasingly difficult for companies to protect and automatically remediate their Internet attack surface, including domain risk monitoring. In 2020, Bolster Research found more than 1.7 million phishing and fraud sites being created, which is 19,000 per day. For one of its customers, Zoom, Bolster’s solution discovered and took down nearly 1,500 phishing and fraud sites in the first 24 hours. Bolster offers a free trial, which can be requested here.
About Bolster
Bolster helps companies create trust and safety on the Internet with its AI-powered next generation fraud prevention platform. The company protects some of the world’s leading brands, helping them strengthen their brand’s connection to their customers, partners, and supply chain ecosystem. Their platform provides the industry’s fastest detection and automated takedowns of online scams, doing the work of hundreds of analysts and paralegals in only minutes. The company has a team of security experts from leading security companies including Cisco, Symantec, McAfee, Bell Labs, and OpenDNS. Founded in 2017 and based in Los Altos, California. To learn more, go to www.bolster.ai.
