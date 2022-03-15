Bona Law Nabs Another Big-Law Antitrust Partner

LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022--
Antitrust boutique Bona Law announced today that they have added another biglaw partner, Molly Donovan, to their bench. Molly Donovan, an antitrust litigator, and now-former partner at Winston & Strawn, will practice out of Bona Law’s New York office.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315006140/en/
Molly Donovan (Photo: Business Wire)
Donovan has more than fifteen years of experience defending multinational corporations in international cartel investigations and litigation, with a focus on criminal defense of companies targeted by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division and foreign enforcement agencies.
Donovan’s global reach is extensive, having represented clients in enforcement proceedings and related litigation in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United States. Clients she has represented against the DOJ include amnesty applicants in the first, second, and later leniency positions as well as clients who have fully defended criminal investigations and proceedings. She also has defended clients in private civil actions alleging price fixing, bid rigging, no-poaching agreements, and group boycotts, in both multidistrict class action litigation and lawsuits brought by individual customers and rivals.
“Molly will add great depth and diversity to our criminal bench and complement our existing international expertise,” said founder Jarod Bona. “Her experience coordinating and defending massive international investigations in myriad jurisdictions adds an invaluable skill set for our clients in this rapidly flattening world.”
Donovan made the move to Bona Law because the firm genuinely focuses on its lawyers’ happiness. “I’m a mom and feel so fortunate to have had extra time with my son during the pandemic—but I’ve also been dreading that time coming to an end,” said Donovan. “At Bona Law, it doesn’t have to. That’s when clients are best served: when lawyers are encouraged to carve out family time and to pursue outside interests, they are more well-rounded and resilient.”
Donovan also said Bona Law was an early stand-out in her search for a forward-thinking firm with “good bones.” She noted that “if you look at Bona Law’s attorneys’ profiles, what you see is essentially a stand-alone biglaw antitrust practice group.”
Bona Law is an antitrust boutique law firm that advises and represents business clients in the United States and globally. The firm has more than a dozen antitrust lawyers across five U.S. offices who leverage their extensive biglaw, government, and senior in-house experience to solve clients’ antitrust and competition law problems.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315006140/en/
CONTACT: Aaron Gott
+1 612 968 7758
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LEGAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Bona Law
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/15/2022 01:45 PM/DISC: 03/15/2022 01:46 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315006140/en