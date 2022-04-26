ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, yesterday hosted the ground-breaking of Attain at Spotsylvania Towne Centre located in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The 271-unit Class A multifamily community will replace the former Sears store, providing local residents with additional high-quality housing and helping to advance the revitalization of the mall.
“We are excited to partner with Cafaro Properties to reimagine a large portion of Fredericksburg’s premier retail center to meet the needs of the community,” said Dwight Dunton, founder and CEO of Bonaventure. “As an experienced local developer that owns its assets for the long-term, we are committed to delivering a rental housing experience that combines best-in-class architecture, amenities and service. Creating exceptional living communities is what we do best, and we look forward to contributing both to Fredericksburg’s housing supply and the renaissance of this well-located property.”
Residents of Attain at Spotsylvania Towne Centre will enjoy not only the finest in interior design and state-of-the-art appliances, but also close proximity to major transportation routes as well as exciting stores, restaurants and experiences offered by the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Attain at Spotsylvania Towne Centre will feature a mix of high-end amenities including:
- A resort-style pool with pool deck
- An artificial turf recreational area
- Cabanas and outdoor kitchen
- A clubhouse, business center and fitness center
The development of Attain at Spotsylvania Towne Centre is projected to have a significant economic impact on the Fredericksburg community. An impact study estimated that the project will create 388 new construction-related jobs and generate more than $1.15 million in real estate and other tax revenues annually.
With a long track record of creating value, Virginia-based Bonaventure is recognized among residents, investors and townships for its operational excellence, creative vision, and commitment to the communities it serves.
About Bonaventure
Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia Bonaventure is an integrated alternative asset management firm specializing in multifamily design, development, construction, investment and property management. Bonaventure has over $1.5 billion of assets under management, is an expert at utilizing low-cost financing, and manages over 6,000 apartment units across 31 communities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions. Since its founding in 1999 by Dwight Dunton, with the intent to create best-in-class capabilities connecting capital to assets, the focus of the firm has been to generate excess returns on a risk adjusted basis while building enduring value through ingenuity. To learn more, visit www.bonaventure.com.
