The "Bone Densitometer Market Research Report by Type (Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Scanners and Peripheral Bone Densitometers), Application, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bone Densitometer Market size was estimated at USD 291.35 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 314.86 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR 8.32% to reach USD 470.74 million by 2027.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Bone Densitometer Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space.
It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section delivers valuable thoughts at the different stages while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Company Usability Profiles:
- Anjue Medical Equipment
- BeamMed, Ltd.
- Diagnostic Medical Systems Group
- Echolight S.P.A
- Eurotec Systems S.r.l
- FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd.
- L'acn L'accessorio Nucleare S.R.L
- Medilink International Ltd
- Medonica Co., Ltd.
- mpall Co., Ltd.
- Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Nanoomtech Co., Ltd.
- Oscare Medical Oy
- Osteosys Corporation
- Scanflex Healthcare AB
- Shenzen XRAY Electric Co., Ltd.
- Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd.
- Trivitron Healthcare
- Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System, Co., Ltd.
- YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis along with rising geriatric population
5.1.1.2. Growing incidents of fragility fracture
5.1.1.3. Advancements in DXA scanners resulting in quicker and more accurate diagnosis
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of bone densitometers and low awareness
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing investments to improve the existing healthcare infrastructure
5.1.3.2. New product developments undertaken by the prominent market players
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Frequent errors due to variability between DXA scans
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Bone Densitometer Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Scanners
6.3. Peripheral Bone Densitometers
6.3.1. Quantitative Ultrasound Scanners
6.3.2. Radiographic Absorptiometry Scanners
7. Bone Densitometer Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Body Composition Measurement
7.3. Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis
7.4. Osteoporosis & Osteopenia Diagnosis
7.5. Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
8. Bone Densitometer Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
8.3. Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
8.4. Other
9. Americas Bone Densitometer Market
10. Asia-Pacific Bone Densitometer Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Bone Densitometer Market
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
13. Company Usability Profiles
