North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Heavy rain early will transition to showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.