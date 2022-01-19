LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
Boosted Commerce today announced an acquisition of popular hair care brand, FoxyBae. Since its inception in 2017, the hair care sensation has built an omni-channel sales approach across direct-to-consumer, wholesale, brick-and-mortar, subscription boxes and Amazon, while seeing revenue grow at a rate of 87%+ over the past two years. Outside of the company’s robust, high-quality product line, FoxyBae has strategically cultivated its devout follower base through its vast network of over 750 influencer and affiliate partners like Nazanin Kavari, Amber Scholl and Blanca Evette to drive sales, brand affinity and overall brand presence. FoxyBae joins the Boosted portfolio of over 40 brands, expanding Boosted’s portfolio of better-for-you brands in the beauty, health and wellness category.
FoxyBae’s acquisition will also strengthen the rest of the Boosted portfolio. The company's undisputed claim among retailers like TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Target, CVS, FabFitFun and Ipsy will accelerate efforts for Boosted’s other brands, presenting further access and opportunities within traditional brick and mortar and other wholesale distribution points.
Boosted’s team of experts will help FoxyBae expand its scale within its existing distribution channels, while driving immediate growth within Amazon. Additionally, Boosted plans to develop new FoxyBae products – with a strong focus on underserved hair care consumer segments, an industry that is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2025 according to a recent report by Mintel.
"FoxyBae’s leadership has proven that they intimately understand the hair care market and their customer base,” said Keith Richman, co-founder and CEO of Boosted Commerce. “They have built a brand of high-quality, highly coveted products through their customer-centric approach to product development, distribution and marketing. A company with this kind of foundation aligns perfectly with our desire to focus on goods that have the right product-market fit. As we bring FoxyBae into new territories with our wealth of resources, we are excited to learn from their team and grow even further into this category.”
“I’m really proud of our team and how hard we’ve worked to build FoxyBae. We’ve learned so much along the way, and I’m very excited that there’s still so much room to grow,” said FoxyBae co-founder, Miguel Gauthier. “We got excited when Boosted recognized our potential and presented the opportunity to help bring FoxyBae to the next level. Our employees are also very excited by all the additional resources and to join the amazing team at Boosted. We can’t wait to see what’s next for FoxyBae.”
Boosted Commerce buys, builds, and grows high quality commerce brands. Through its use of proprietary data and technology, Boosted identifies market opportunities, product trends, and emerging brands. Boosted then fuels rapid growth of its portfolio using its “Boosted Brain” playbook containing more than 1,250 eCommerce operating procedures. Boosted has acquired more than 40 brands, which boast category-leading products distributed across Amazon, Walmart, and other retail channels along with a competitive D2C presence. Successful entrepreneurs in their own right, Boosted’s founders, Keith Richman and Charlie Chanaratsopon, not only bring strong retail and digital marketing experience to the organization, but are passionate about helping founders achieve their vision. With the end customer top-of-mind, the Boosted team prides itself on a product-first approach to the growth and development of its portfolio. Boosted Commerce has raised $380M in capital and its portfolio of brands includes WellPath, Luna, Tub Cubby, and Asterwood Naturals. For more information, visit https://boostedcommerce.com/.
