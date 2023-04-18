RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 18, 2023--
Transaction Network Services (TNS) and BornTec today announced TNS’ acquisition of BornTec’s managed hosting and colocation business. This acquisition continues TNS’ expansion of its global connectivity footprint and builds on previous acquisitions.
For BornTec, the move was strategic. “This divestiture allows us to sharpen our focus on our industry-leading CrossCheck trading data analytics platform, bringing us to the forefront of at-trade and post-trade operational resilience, data intelligence and automation,” said Derek Haworth, CEO of BornTec.
For TNS, the acquisition expands mission-critical connectivity for TNS’ diverse customer portfolio of exchanges and trading venues, buy- and sell-side institutions, market data vendors, software developers and cloud service providers around the world.
“We’re extending our reach and connectivity with the same white-glove service and single-source support that BornTec’s customers expect,” said Tom Lazenga, General Manager, Financial Markets, TNS. "BornTec is a capital markets visionary, and this acquisition fits seamlessly into TNS’ managed hosting strategy that we embarked on five years ago.”
In 2019, TNS augmented its financial services footprint with the first globally deployed Layer 1 ultra-low latency trading infrastructure. Today, TNS is committed to continuing to scale its capabilities and global presence as evidenced by this acquisition.
“We vetted several acquirer candidates, and, with TNS, we found a partner that shares our customer-centric values,” added Haworth. “We’re confident that our managed hosting customers will be well served within TNS’ global colocation infrastructure.”
BornTec’s managed hosting customers will receive uninterrupted service, and they will also have the opportunity to upgrade to TNS’ Layer 1 connectivity with ultralow 5-85 nanosecond latency for unparalleled trading access within the TNS global exchange community. The transaction closed on March 21, 2023.
TNS brings together over 2,800 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its IaaS portfolio. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS’ Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia, and Malaysia. For further information visit tnsfinancial.com.
ENDS
About BornTec
BornTec serves financial market participants with its flagship application CrossCheck™, providing a real-time at-trade and post-trade global view of private trade flow. Unparalleled data visibility and event monitoring are unlocked, with applications for client coverage, operations, compliance, data analytics and C-Suite. www.borntec.com
About Transaction Network Services (TNS)
Founded in 1990 and with headquarters across USA, Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that significantly reduces the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms ‘going direct’. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005197/en/
CONTACT: For more information please contact:Lorna Kiewert
Finn Partners
TNS@FinnPartners.comOrClare Cockroft/Bronte Saulle
TNS
+ 44 (0)114 292 0163 / +1 703 814 8065
pr@tnsi.comOrJennifer Burrows
BornTec
312-977-0022
KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE SECURITY BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: TNS
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/18/2023 11:36 AM/DISC: 04/18/2023 11:35 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005197/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.