BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $59.2 million.
The Boston-based company said it had profit of $4.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $4.72 per share.
The brewer posted revenue of $641.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $602.8 million.
Boston Beer expects full-year earnings in the range of $18 to $22 per share.
Boston Beer shares have fallen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $947.54, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.
