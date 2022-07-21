BOSTON (AP) _ Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported net income of $53.3 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $4.31.
The brewer posted revenue of $655 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $616.2 million.
Boston Beer expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $11 per share.
