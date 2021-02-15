BOSTON (AP) — Boston College fires basketball coach Jim Christian, with team at 3-13 and 1-9 in ACC play.
AP
Boston College fires basketball coach Jim Christian, with team at 3-13 and 1-9 in ACC play
-
- Updated
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
North Port - Claire Ann (Holt) Guilmette, who loved to be called "Grammy" by her grandkids, departed her loving family on February 4, 2021. Claire was born in Lawrence, Mass., on Nov. 26, 1949, and grew up in Georgetown, Mass., to Louis and Doris Holt. Claire was mother to Denis McCarthy (Mi…
- By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent For Real Estate Marketplace