BOSTON (AP) — The city of Boston is committing more than $40 million to tackle the city's housing shortage by constructing or preserving more than 700 units, Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday.
The money is coming from the Mayor’s Office of Housing, the Community Preservation Act, and from the Neighborhood Housing Trust, she said.
The housing planned for the city's Jamaica Plain, Dorchester, Chinatown, Hyde Park, and Roxbury neighborhoods includes housing for low- and moderate-income residents and rentals for families, seniors, and people with disabilities.
The projects comply with the city's standards for zero-emissions buildings and represent transit-oriented green development.
“Now more than ever, having a safe and stable home is critical for the health of our families and communities. These housing awards represent significant investments in neighborhoods across Boston, making them stronger and more accessible for our residents,” Wu said in a statement.
Developers will be required to agree to long-term affordability for all income-restricted units, and for rental properties must also agree to set aside at least 10% of their units for the homeless.