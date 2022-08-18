Boston Family Law Attorney Jennifer Silva Recognized in the 2023 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America

BOSTON - August 18, 2022 - ( Newswire.com )
Jennifer Silva, Esq. is a senior attorney at Mavrides Law, and a top Massachusetts divorce lawyer. Her family law practice focuses on uncontested and negotiated divorce, contested divorce actions, paternity issues, child custody and support, including the removal of children from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, divorce modification, contempt, and division of complex assets and debt.
Attorney Silva serves on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Association of Women Lawyers, the oldest women's bar association in the country. Attorney Silva serves on the Family Law Steering Committee of the prestigious Boston Bar Association, and also as Co-Chair of the Family Law Communications Committee for the Boston Bar Association.
Recognition in Best Lawyers is widely considered by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor conferred on a lawyer by members of their profession. For over three decades, Best Lawyers has earned the respect of the legal profession, as well as the media and the public, as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals.
