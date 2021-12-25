BOSTON (AP) — A Boston firefighter was injured while fighting a building fire in Jamaica Plain on Christmas morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the four-story building on Washington Street on Saturday morning.

The firefighter was injured in a fall and taken to the hospital, the fire department said. The firefighter's condition was not disclosed.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage, officials said. The building was vacant and no one was displaced by the fire, the fire department said.

