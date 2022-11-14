FILE - Star Tribune editor Nancy Barnes, gives a toast to Star Tribune reporters Brade Schrade, Jeremy Olson and Glenn Howatt along with editorial cartoonist Steve Sack after the newspaper won two Pulitzer Prizes on April, 15, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Boston Globe named Barnes as its next editor on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, elevating a woman to serve in the top job for the first time in the newspaper's 150-year history.