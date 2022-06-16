PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2022--
The Boston Globe Rhode Island team has been honored with 27 awards from the Rhode Island Press Association in recognition of outstanding work by journalists in the state in 2021.
Globe Rhode Island, which was launched in 2019, earned citations in 16 different categories, with all of the team's reporters – Alexa Gagosz, Amanda Milkovits, Brian Amaral, Carlos Munoz, Dan McGowan and Ed Fitzpatrick – receiving multiple honors. The team swept 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in both the Investigative News and Science/Health Care categories.
“Globe Rhode Island’s mission is to serve communities throughout the state and become a valuable resource for local news, information, and events,” said Globe Rhode Island Editor Lylah M. Alphonse. “To be honored for reporting in so many categories shows that we’ve already become an integral part of the media landscape in Rhode Island.”
Beyond the two category sweeps, Globe Rhode Island earned awards for business, arts/entertainment, education, features, profiles, food/dining, headline writing, unique stories, opinion writing, and hard news coverage, as well as ongoing reporting on the decades-long misbehavior of a local high school basketball coach, and the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island.
Gagosz received 10 awards, including 1 st place honors in the Investigative/Analytical News Story ( Sexual misconduct claims at Artists’ Exchange ) and Arts/Entertainment Story ( Actress Rose Weaver’s reflections ) categories. Amaral earned five awards, including 1 st place honors in the News Story/In-Depth ( Massive overtime payments at R.I. state prison ) and Science/Health-Care Story ( Inside a R.I. hospital in crisis ) categories. Milkovitz was honored five times, as well, including a 1 st place award for Single-Topic Series ( ongoing coverage of practices of former North Kingstown High basketball coach ).
About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC
Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. Through its properties, BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Direct, Globe Events, and Studio/B. Globe Rhode Island was launched in 2019. Its newest initiative, Food & Dining in Rhode Island debuted in 2022 with five helpful sections: The Guides, Behind the Scenes, Drinks, Cooking, and News. Readers can also sign up for a weekly companion newsletter that will keep them up to date on the dining scene in Rhode Island with insider news, recipes, and entertainment ideas.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005905/en/
CONTACT: Michelle Micone
VP, Innovation & Strategic Initiatives
Boston Globe Media
617.929.2126
KEYWORD: RHODE ISLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMUNICATIONS PUBLISHING
SOURCE: Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/16/2022 03:40 PM/DISC: 06/16/2022 03:42 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005905/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.