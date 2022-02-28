DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 28, 2022--
NeuroLogica Corp., the U.S. healthcare subsidiary of Samsung, announced today that the company’s Digital Radiography and Ultrasound (DR & US) business will operate under a new brand called Boston Imaging™.
“This is a momentous day for the company, as it will allow us even greater focus on our core expertise, providing the U.S. market with innovative, best-in-class Digital Radiography and Ultrasound imaging devices with Samsung healthcare technology at the core,” said David Legg, Vice President, Ultrasound and Digital Radiography, Boston Imaging. “As we continue gaining market leadership, this change will also allow Boston Imaging to have a more dedicated focus for growing the business.”
“The Samsung name is synonymous with industry-leading imaging technology,” said Legg. “In the healthcare imaging market, Samsung is the only true technology company that is now in healthcare imaging, while competitors come from industrial roots that have pursued healthcare as an add-on business. This company specializes in delivering exquisite imaging results.” Our new brand, Boston Imaging, reinforces the strength of our legacy and signals the potential of our future.
Our past advancements and achievements within the two modalities include the current introduction of innovative products such as the V8 Ultrasound system and artificial intelligence solutions, like Auto Lung Nodule Detection (ALND) tool, in Digital Radiography.
Boston Imaging’s team mission is improving patient care by developing outstanding, customer-centric imaging solutions quickly and with passion. We remain committed to our vision of making the world a healthier place by empowering clinicians to diagnose their patients more confidently, quickly and cost-effectively.
We will continue to maintain our normal business operations and operating structure. The legal entity and name of the company remains NeuroLogica Corp. We will be Doing Business As (DBA), Boston Imaging™. The mobile computed tomography (CT) business will continue to operate under the existing company name, NeuroLogica.
