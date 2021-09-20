NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — A Boston man shot as he left a friend's home in Norwood has died and the shooter remains at large, investigators said Monday.
The victim, Shakim Lewis-Johnson, 28, of Hyde Park, was shot at about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.
Due to the severity of his injuries, Lewis-Johnson was flown by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital where he “did not survive emergency surgery," according to prosecutors.
The initial investigation suggests that the shooter left the scene and that there is no ongoing threat to area residents.
Norwood Police Chief William Brooks in a tweet Sunday said the shooting is not considered a random act of violence.
No additional information was made public.