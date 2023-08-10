BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2023--
Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), a leader in advanced manufacturing solutions for ultra-high precision applications, has raised a $24 million Series D round led by Guotai Junan Securities. With the funding, BMF will improve its innovative research and development, further promote and extend its terminal products, and strengthen its global collaborations across medtech and high-end manufacturing.
BMF was established in 2016 and is currently the only additive manufacturing company capable of producing the highest precision at the 2μm scale. Nearly 2,000 scientific research institutions and industrial enterprises from 35 countries around the world are working with BMF to enable rapid prototyping or for more efficient production of micro-scale parts. The current funding comes just one year after BMF completed a $42 million Series C round of financing in 2022.
“We’ve proven we can meet the needs of our customers, but we know that our technology can do more. Through our Research Institute in San Diego and multiple efforts on other projects being developed globally, we’re entering an era of self-driven innovation to identify new opportunities that are uniquely enabled by our technology,” said John Kawola, CEO-Global, BMF. “This funding ensures we can continue our unwavering commitment to our customers and partners, while giving us the resources to power new innovation.”
To produce the industry’s most accurate and precise high-resolution 3D prints, BMF’s printers use Projection Micro Stereolithography (PμSL) technology leveraging light, customizable optics, a high-quality movement platform, and controlled processing technology. By combining multiple performance materials and related post-treatment processes, BMF has developed a new precision manufacturing solution.
“Miniaturization, precision, and complexity of devices are the major trends in industrial development. Despite this market pressure, traditional manufacturing processes struggle at the smaller scale companies are now demanding,” said Xiaoning He, co-founder and CEO, BMF. “BMF's technology can play an essential role in meeting this need. With the continued support of our investors, we will continue to empower and incubate products in related application fields and collaborate extensively with our partners to advance micro-scale additive manufacturing.”
To learn more about BMF’s unique approach to high precision prototyping and part production, please visit www.bmf3d.com.
About Boston Micro Fabrication
Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) enables highly precise, micro-scale 3D printing across healthcare, the life sciences, electronics, and machining industries. Using the company’s proprietary PμSL (Projection Micro Stereolithography) technology, the microArch system printers produce the industry’s most accurate and precise high-resolution 3D prints for product development, research, and industrial short run production. Founded in 2016, BMF has offices in Boston, Shenzhen, Chongqing and Tokyo with a research and development center in San Diego. For more information on BMF please visit www.bmf3d.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.
About Guotai Junan Securities
Guotai Junan Securities (GTJA) is a comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable, and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. GTJA is an established leader in the Chinese market providing client-oriented financial services for enterprise, institutional, and individual clients.
From 2011 to 2022, GTJA has been the leader in operating revenue. While GTJA is committed to realizing their high-quality growth and a leading position in scale, it also lays emphasis on its profitability and risk management. Since 2008, GTJA has been rated as A level of AA class for 15 consecutive years by CSRC, which is the highest rating for Chinese securities companies.
Based on strong competitive advantages in China, GTJA will positively satisfy the cross-border demands of clients, promoting the process of internationalization, developing a business network covering the world and executive capacity, as well as providing comprehensive financial services for clients. GTJA strives to be a prestigious modern investment bank with an overall leading position and international competitive edge.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809980617/en/
CONTACT: Jessika Parry
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENGINEERING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS OTHER MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Boston Micro Fabrication
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/10/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/10/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809980617/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.