BOSTON (AP) —

Boston police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city on Christmas Eve.

Steven Anthony Hatfield, 36, faces a murder charge in the stabbing in East Boston just after 9 p.m. Thursday, police posted on their website Sunday.

Officers responding to a call found the victim. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not publicly released.

Hatfield faces arraignment at a time and date to be determined. It was not clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

No additional information, including a possible motive, was released.

The stabbing remains under investigation and police asked anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Trending Video

Recommended for you